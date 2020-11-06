Baseball star Christian Yelich floats Malibu beach house for $6.3 million
Former National League MVP Christian Yelich is hoping to score a sale this offseason, listing his modern Malibu beach house for $6.3 million.
The Milwaukee Brewers star paid $5.6 million for the glass-clad contemporary two years ago. He’s probably not going far, however; records show he picked up an empty lot in the ritzy Malibu enclave of Carbon Beach earlier this year.
This cozy beach house fits three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a handful of designer living spaces in 2,500 square feet overlooking the ocean. Across three stories, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a stylish marble kitchen, a media room with a wet bar and a mezzanine.
A circular glass elevator ascends to a spacious owner’s suite, office and massive rooftop deck with a spa. Ideal for entertaining, the scenic space includes multiple lounges and dining areas perched above the water.
A native of Thousand Oaks, Yelich was a standout at Westlake High School before being drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2010. The 28-year-old was traded to the Brewers in 2018 and soon became a star, winning most valuable player honors in his first season with the team, with which he’s made two All-Star appearances, won two NL batting titles and earned three Silver Slugger awards.
Yelich’s mother, Alecia Yelich, and Lisa Martin of Compass hold the listing.
