Home of the Week: A Beverly Crest haunt with a Hollywood past
Among the classic estates that dot the posh Beverly Crest neighborhood, one home that’s nearly a century old harks back to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Originally built for film star Errol Flynn, the two-story haunt was rebuilt a decade ago with updated, elegant living spaces and modern amenities. In the private backyard, vintage lampposts and outdoor heaters surround a hedge-lined space with a saltwater pool and spa.
The details
Location: 1357 Schuyler Road, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $6.995 million
Year built: 1926
Living area: 5,479 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 0.29 acre
Features: Landscaped entry; sweeping marble staircase; oval windows; French doors; chandelier-topped dining room; modern kitchen with massive quartz island; bonus room; owner’s suite with balcony; steam shower; 300-square-foot sun deck; dining patio; gas fire pit; workshop; nine-camera security system; detached garage
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $4.518 million, down 27.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Ruth Metcalf, Keller Williams Westlake Village, (805) 252-2914
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
