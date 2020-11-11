Mookie Betts buys Chip Kelly’s Encino mansion for $7.6 million

Fresh off a World Series victory, Dodgers star Mookie Betts is treating himself to a new house. The four-time All-Star just dropped $7.6 million on an Encino mansion owned by UCLA football coach Chip Kelly, according to a source unauthorized to comment on the sale.

It’s a nice profit for Kelly, who paid $7 million for the home two years ago, records show.

Betts will have a bit of a commute to work, as the property is about 20 miles from Dodger Stadium. Earlier this year, the outfielder inked a massive 12-year extension with the team worth $365 million — the largest contract in Dodgers history and one that’ll keep him in Los Angeles until 2032.

The house spans about 9,300 square feet on a long, thin lot, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across two stories. A motor court with two garages approaches the crisp black-and-white exterior.

The property includes a main house, guesthouse, swimming pool and sports court. (NearMap)

A two-story foyer with herringbone floors and a sweeping staircase sets a dramatic tone, while living spaces display a modern farmhouse style. Highlights include a chandelier-topped dining room, marble kitchen, indoor-outdoor living room, movie theater and wine cellar with a candy machine outside.

Upstairs, a striking black fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the owner’s suite, and an office expands to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Out back, a cabana with a TV adjoins a custom swimming pool with a spa and a conversation pit accessed by a steppingstone. A guesthouse and sports court complete the property.

According to the source, the listing was held by Craig Knizek, Matt Klein and Maya Librush of the Agency. The source said Carl Gambino of Compass represented Betts. The agents on both sides declined to comment.

Betts, 28, was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 and spent six seasons with the team, including a historic 2018 campaign in which he became the first MLB player in history to win MVP, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, the batting title and a World Series championship in the same season. He was dealt to the Dodgers in 2020 and helped the team win its first World Series title in 32 years, defeating the Rays in six games.

Kelly, 56, spent four years as the head coach for Oregon, where he led the team to three Pac-12 titles and the BCS National Championship Game in 2011. He later moved on to the NFL, coaching the Eagles and 49ers before being hired as the UCLA coach in 2017. The Bruins have gone 7-18 during his tenure.