Jazz musician Chuck Mangione offers up N.Y. co-op near Central Park

Chuck Mangione is tuning into the Manhattan real estate market. The jazz musician — who received a Grammy nomination for his 1977 single “Feels So Good” — just listed his New York City home near Central Park for $2.25 million.

The unit is tucked into a corner of the Park Royal, a prewar, red-brick co-op spanning 15 stories in the Upper West Side.

It holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a handful of clean living spaces with gallery white walls and hardwood floors. The main highlight, however, comes outside, where a 40-foot terrace takes in views of the city.

The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, and the primary bedroom features walls of built-ins and a custom bathroom with green tile and an Aston Matthews clawfoot tub.

Mangione, 79, has owned the home since the turn of the century. A native of New York, he’s released 30 albums since 1960 and also played in Art Blakey’s band. He’s been nominated for five Grammys and won two, including one for the opening song he composed for the 1978 drama film “The Children of Sanchez.”

Tamer Howard of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.