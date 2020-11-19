Actor Craig Robert Young lists Hollywood Hills haunt where SAG was born

In 1933, a group of actors quietly convened at the home of silent screen stars and married couple Kenneth Thomson and Alden Gay to discuss the formation of a guild in the wake of blanket salary cuts for actors. Within the year, those conversations led to the formation of the Screen Actors Guild, the labor union that represented film and TV performers for decades before eventually merging to form SAG-AFTRA.

That piece of SAG history is now up for sale. Currently owned by actor Craig Robert Young and his husband, producer Michael Di Girolamo, the Hollywood Hills haunt just listed for $1.529 million.

In addition to Young, who appears in the upcoming David Fincher film “Mank,” the traditional-style spot was owned for decades by British character actor John Abbott, who appeared in dozens of films and TV shows including “Star Trek,” “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza.” He lived there from the ’40s until his death in 1996.

Updated over the years but still in touch with its vintage charm, the two-story home is perched in the Hollywood Dell and shrouded in landscaping. Privacy hedges guard the front, and out back, there’s a tropical backyard with a fountain and flagstone patio.

Inside, spaces include a living room with beamed ceilings and whitewashed brick and a window-lined media room. Another highlight is the kitchen, complete with skylight, imported cabinetry and heated floors.

Cory Weiss of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

A native of England, Young starred in the British TV show “Dream Team” before moving to Los Angeles around the turn of the century. In the two decades since, he’s appeared in shows such as “Lost,” “Fringe” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Di Girolamo is best known for founding the production company Hey Wonderful, which is partnered with Ridley Scott’s production company RSA Films.