Rock star Bret Michaels drops $4.8 million on a scenic estate in Calabasas

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is making moves in the Conejo Valley. A month after selling his Mediterranean-style home in Westlake Village, the rock star just shelled out $4.8 million for a custom house in Calabasas.

His new place is a major upgrade, as the 6,000-square-foot home sits on half an acre with what Michaels calls “one of the best views I’ve ever seen in California.”

“This property was a unique find,” Michaels said. “When you walk in and look out almost any window, you get a view of the entire valley almost to the ocean.”

The home is in the guard-gated Oaks of Calabasas community, and for extra privacy, it boasts a second set of gates as well. Inside, two stories of living spaces pair wide-plank wood floors with white walls and clean lines.

Michaels said one of his favorite parts of the house is the mash-up of styles it brings together. “If you don’t like one room, just go to another,” he joked.

His primary residence is in Arizona, but the Pittsburgh native said he keeps a second home here for the California lifestyle.

“California is alive. I’m an outdoor guy, so I have the opportunity to be outside year-round here,” said Michaels, adding that the friendliness and familiarity of the Oaks neighborhood — where he had lived before his place in Westlake Village — was also a big factor.

Out back, a covered patio extends to a spacious yard anchored by a resort-style swimming pool and spa. A dining pergola is perched at the edge of the property.

Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One represented Michaels, whom he called a “dream client.”

Michaels co-founded Poison in the early 1980s, and in the decades since, the metal band has released seven studio albums and sold more than 45 million records with hits such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Talk Dirty to Me.” The 57-year-old has also starred in the reality shows “Rock of Love” and “Celebrity Apprentice 3,” which he won.

He’s also planning a stadium tour that he hopes will take place sometime next year.