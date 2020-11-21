Home of the Week: A Beverly Hills penthouse blanketed in greenery

Found toward the top of a Beverly Hills complex that blends nature with architecture, this chic “Sky Villa” looks as good on the outside as it does on the inside. The building, dubbed Gardenhouse, was designed by MAD Architects, the same firm handling the futuristic Lucas Museum of Narrative Art coming to Exposition Park. Greenery covers the outside, and museum-like living spaces fill the inside with gallery white walls and a massive sculptural staircase.

The details

Location: 8600 Wilshire Blvd. #17, Beverly Hills, 90211

Asking price: $5.888 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2020

Living area: 2,916 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Subterranean parking garage; direct elevator access; private foyer; floor-to-ceiling walls of glass; two-story living room; angular windows; marble kitchen; lofted primary suite; free-standing tub; private terrace; city and mountain views; architectural facade of aluminum composite panels.

About the area: In the 90211 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in September was $1.303 million, down 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Agents: Donald Heller, Compass, (310) 466-7809

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.