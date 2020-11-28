Home of the Week: A coastal contemporary in the Palisades
Even during the pandemic, it’d be tough to get bored inside this brand-new home perched in the Via Bluffs of Pacific Palisades. Designed by Antonio Tadrissi — the architect behind a few of Drake’s condos and a handful of international nightclubs — the modern digs pair materials imported from Italy with high-end amenities such as wet bars, a theater room, billiards room, wine cellar and gym. Above it all, a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck overlooks the ocean.
The details
Location: 15213 De Pauw St., Pacific Palisades, 90272
Asking price: $11.995 million
Year built: 2020
Living area: 8,000 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: 10-foot-tall smart door; atrium with skylight; dining area with floating fireplace; sunken lounge; private office; floating staircase; scenic owner’s suite with private deck; huge walk-in closet; ipe wood rooftop deck; swimming pool and spa; waterfall; outdoor lounge with TV
About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 41 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $3.34 million, down 7.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Adam and Ally Jaret, Compass, (310) 562-4072
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.
