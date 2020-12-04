Mountain compound of Slash Records founder Bob Biggs lists for $2 million

In the Tehachapi Mountains about two hours outside of L.A., an 80-acre compound owned by Bob Biggs — the late Slash Records founder who became a figurehead of L.A.’s punk scene in the ’70s and ’80s — is up for grabs at $2 million.

Biggs, who died earlier this year at age 74, moved to Tehachapi in the early 2000s and built what the listing refers to as a “modern-day concrete fortress.”

Nestled at the base of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park, the compound includes a 4,000-square-foot main house, a 2,600-square-foot artist’s studio and a six-stall horse barn. Each structure enjoys sweeping views of the dramatic desert landscape.

1 / 11 The atrium. (Collin Blaney) 2 / 11 The atrium, with skylight. (Collin Blaney) 3 / 11 The living room. (Collin Blaney) 4 / 11 The dining area. (Collin Blaney) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Collin Blaney) 6 / 11 The view. (Collin Blaney) 7 / 11 The deck. (Collin Blaney) 8 / 11 The mountain view. (Collin Blaney) 9 / 11 The barn. (Collin Blaney) 10 / 11 The concrete home. (Collin Blaney) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Collin Blaney)

Reinforcing the “fortress” description, the retreat includes amenities for isolated living, including solar panels, a well and concrete walls outfitted with custom metal shutters to protect the house from fires.

An atrium, with skylight, serves as the entry to the main home, which is a striking mix of massive windows, tall ceilings, polished concrete floors, wood finishes and stone fireplaces. An island anchors the kitchen, and a wraparound deck takes in views of the surrounding mountains.

Gregory Moesser of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Biggs is best remembered for founding Slash Records, an iconic indie punk label whose artist roster included L.A. bands Fear, the Blasters and Los Lobos, as well punk bands from around the country including Misfits and Violent Femmes.