Ava Duvernay asks $2.48 million for Hollywood Hills perch

Ava Duvernay is eyeing a scene change in Hollywood Hills. Just after the new year, the Oscar-nominated director behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” relisted her scenic hillside home for $2.48 million.

She paid $1.85 million for the property in 2017, records show, but then upgraded last year, shelling out $9.8 million for a 7,380-square-foot Mediterranean estate on half an acre in Los Feliz.

This one’s a bit cozier at 3,600 square feet but fills its space with sunny, glass-filled, skylighted living spaces that take in sweeping views of the canyons below. In Hollywood Knolls, it spans three stories with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

1 / 13 The exterior. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 13 The entry. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 13 The island. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 13 The open floor plan. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 13 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 13 The dining area. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 13 The covered deck. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 13 The view. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 13 The bedroom. (Jeff Elson) 11 / 13 The sitting room. (Jeff Elson) 12 / 13 The bathroom. (Jeff Elson) 13 / 13 The bonus room. (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

An open floor plan brightened by clerestories unites a chef’s kitchen, dining area and living room with a fireplace on the main level. The space expands outside to one of three decks that hang off the back of the home.

Downstairs, the lower levels add an office, bonus room, media room and primary suite with a sitting room and spa bathroom.

A Southern California native, Duvernay received a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for her 2014 film “Selma,” and her other credits include “Middle of Nowhere” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” She received another Oscar nomination for her 2016 Netflix documentary “13th.”

Jeremy Fischer of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.