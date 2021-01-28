Golf’s Greg Norman aims for $59.9 million on Jupiter Island

If at first you don’t succeed, demolish your house, rebuild it even bigger and try again. That’s Greg Norman’s strategy at Jupiter Island, Fla.

The Australian golfer, who held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 331 straight weeks in the 1980s and ‘90s, first listed his estate for $65 million in 2008. After years of relists and price cuts, he removed it from the market and erected a brand new compound that just surfaced for sale at $59.9 million.

The estate stretches horizontally across the length of the island, which means it overlooks water on both ends. There’s 370 feet of frontage along the Intracoastal Waterway and 172 feet on the ocean.

1 / 7 The main house. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media) 2 / 7 The dining room. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media) 3 / 7 The lounge. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media) 4 / 7 The covered patio. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media) 5 / 7 The beach house. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media) 6 / 7 The tennis court. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media) 7 / 7 The oceanfront estate. (Robert Stevens / Shawn Hood Media)

Seven houses combine for nearly 32,000 square feet across the 8.3-acre spread. The largest is the main house, a sleek space complete with two 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a movie theater, trophy room, wraparound bar, gallery and elevator. Walls of glass take in views of the water.

The two-story coach house adds two bedrooms and bathrooms, and the pool house includes two terraces — one covered and one open. It sidles up to the property’s two pools: a 14-foot pool with a diving board and a smaller plunge pool with a spa.

Measuring 6,000 square feet, the carriage house features a gym, cardio room, equipment room and three additional bedrooms. There’s also a boat house stocked with equipment, a newly built beach house overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and a generator house complete with a dog kennel.

Last is the tennis house, which holds a bar and multiple entertaining spaces. It adjoins a full-size tennis court surrounded by hedges. Flat grassy lawns and palm trees distinguish the grounds.

Norman has owned the estate for three decades; records show he paid $4.9 million for it in 1991.

The 65-year-old racked up 20 PGA Tour tournament victories during his time in the sport and won the British Open in 1986 and 1993. In 2001, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jills Zeder Group and Michelle Thomson of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Thomson Team hold the listing.