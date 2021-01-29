Actors Andy Favreau and Molly McQueen unload WeHo bungalow

Husband-and-wife actors Andy Favreau and Molly McQueen made quick work of their West Hollywood home sale, selling the Spanish-style bungalow for $2.15 million and finding a buyer just four days after listing.

McQueen, granddaughter of the late Oscar-nominated movie star Steve McQueen, paid about $1.075 million for the property a decade ago, records show.

Remodeled during their stay, the leafy retreat is tucked between Melrose Avenue and Beverly Boulevard. It was built in the 1920s, but the recent changes brought updated style such as modern fixtures and clean lines throughout the cozy 1,120-square-foot interior.

1 / 12 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 12 The dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 12 The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 12 The bathroom. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 12 The office. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 12 The backyard. (Tyler Hogan) 8 / 12 The dining patio. (Tyler Hogan) 9 / 12 The gym. (Tyler Hogan) 10 / 12 The gate. (Tyler Hogan) 11 / 12 The entry. (Tyler Hogan) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Tyler Hogan)

An exterior of white stucco and clay tile enters to an open floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sky-lit living room and marble kitchen. French doors lead to the backyard, where olive and lemon trees surround a terracotta tile patio with a fire pit. Off to the side, the two-car garage has been converted into a gym.

Over the last few years, Favreau has starred in sitcoms such as “Single Parents,” “Champions” and “The Mick,” as well as the drama series “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Animal Kingdom.”

McQueen’s credits include “Community” and “Reasons I Don’t Have a Boyfriend.”

Elizabeth Puro of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Patrick Fogarty of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.