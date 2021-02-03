Warriors star Stephen Curry opts to sell one of his Bay Area homes

Stephen Curry is shooting for a small profit in Menlo Park, Calif., where an investment home he owns is on the market for $1.349 million. That’s about $150,000 more than the two-time NBA most valuable player paid for it two years ago, records show.

The Golden State Warriors star went on a bit of a buying spree in 2019, shelling out $31 million for a three-story stunner in Atherton and buying the Menlo Park home a few months later. It lies about three miles from the Atherton estate and features a much smaller floor plan with three bedrooms and one bathroom across 1,240 square feet.

A white picket fence surrounds the turf frontyard, and a bright yellow front door breaks up the blue-gray exterior. Inside, the turnkey home boasts beamed ceilings over wide-plank floors.

The single-story home includes 1,240 square feet of space. (NearMap)

Curry and his wife Ayesha touched up a few things during their ownership, adding modern doors and chic lighting fixtures throughout the single-story floor plan.

Out back, string lights top another turf lawn and a dining pergola. Off to the side, the garage has been converted into an office space.

Curry, 32, has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors, leading the team to three NBA championships and becoming a six-time all-star and two-time MVP along the way. In 2017, he inked a five-year supermax contract with the Warriors worth $201 million.

A prolific scorer, he holds the record for most three-pointers scored in a single season and has already racked up the second-most three-pointers in NBA history.

He’s owned a few Bay Area homes over the years, including an Alamo estate that he sold for $6.3 million in 2019.

Billy McNair of Compass holds the listing.