Diplo spins four-story Beachwood Canyon perch onto the market

Now that he’s settled into Kid Rock’s former estate in Malibu, Diplo is offering his Hollywood Hills home for sale at $2.695 million.

The DJ, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, moved to the coast late last year, shelling out $13.15 million for a Balinese-inspired mansion in Point Dume owned for years by musician Kid Rock. While his new place has plenty of space, the Hollywood Hills home offers better views with four stories of living spaces overlooking the city below.

Perched on a Beachwood Canyon cul-de-sac, the canyonside retreat takes full advantage of its scenic setting with walls of glass and multiple terraces. At the very top, a penthouse suite features a lofty office and spa bathroom.

The lower levels hold three bedrooms and a handful of whitewashed living spaces, including an office, yoga retreat and soundproof recording studio. Design firm ASH NYC handled the staging, and the colorful furnishings can be purchased along with the home.

Two terraces hang off the upper levels, and there’s also a dining patio, wood-covered courtyard and outdoor meditation area below.

In addition to his solo work, Diplo is known for his electronic projects Major Lazer and Jack Ü. The 42-year-old boasts collaborations with Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Usher and has racked up three Grammys since 2016 with hits including “Heartless,” “Electricity” and “Where Are Ü Now.”

Records show he bought the home for $2.425 million in 2016.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.