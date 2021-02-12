Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Diplo spins four-story Beachwood Canyon perch onto the market

Spanning four stories, the home takes advantage of its canyonside setting with walls of glass and multiple terraces.
Spanning four stories, the 2,500-square-foot home takes advantage of its canyonside setting with walls of glass and multiple terraces.
(Kevin Abesamis)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Now that he’s settled into Kid Rock’s former estate in Malibu, Diplo is offering his Hollywood Hills home for sale at $2.695 million.

The DJ, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, moved to the coast late last year, shelling out $13.15 million for a Balinese-inspired mansion in Point Dume owned for years by musician Kid Rock. While his new place has plenty of space, the Hollywood Hills home offers better views with four stories of living spaces overlooking the city below.

Perched on a Beachwood Canyon cul-de-sac, the canyonside retreat takes full advantage of its scenic setting with walls of glass and multiple terraces. At the very top, a penthouse suite features a lofty office and spa bathroom.

The living room.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The dining area.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The kitchen.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The recording studio.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The nook.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The penthouse bedroom.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The office.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The bathroom.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The yoga studio.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The terrace.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The dining patio.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The courtyard.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The view.  (Kevin Abesamis)
The four-story home.  (Kevin Abesamis)

The lower levels hold three bedrooms and a handful of whitewashed living spaces, including an office, yoga retreat and soundproof recording studio. Design firm ASH NYC handled the staging, and the colorful furnishings can be purchased along with the home.

Two terraces hang off the upper levels, and there’s also a dining patio, wood-covered courtyard and outdoor meditation area below.

In addition to his solo work, Diplo is known for his electronic projects Major Lazer and Jack Ü. The 42-year-old boasts collaborations with Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Usher and has racked up three Grammys since 2016 with hits including “Heartless,” “Electricity” and “Where Are Ü Now.”

Records show he bought the home for $2.425 million in 2016.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

