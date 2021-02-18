P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn eye $7.2 million for Beverly Hills villa

In Beverly Hills, hockey star P.K. Subban and Olympic great Lindsey Vonn are asking $7.175 million for an Italian-style villa they bought last April for $6.75 million, records show.

The skater and skier were engaged in 2019 but recently parted ways. They didn’t make any changes to the house during their brief stay, but according to the listing, a guesthouse that is yet to be built will be included in the sale.

The half-acre estate centers on a 5,500-square-foot home with formal style. Out back, the L-shaped residence frames a swimming pool and spa topped by palm trees and lined with hedges.

1 / 12 The backyard. (Hurwitz James Company) 2 / 12 The entry. (Hurwitz James Company) 3 / 12 The foyer. (Hurwitz James Company) 4 / 12 The living room. (Hurwitz James Company) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Hurwitz James Company) 6 / 12 Columns separate rooms. (Hurwitz James Company) 7 / 12 The kitchen. (Hurwitz James Company) 8 / 12 The family room. (Hurwitz James Company) 9 / 12 The bedroom. (Hurwitz James Company) 10 / 12 The fire pit. (Hurwitz James Company) 11 / 12 Aerial view of the estate. (Hurwitz James Company) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Hurwitz James Company)

Advertisement

Inside, living spaces feature a dramatic design palette of skylights, columns, tall ceilings and walls of glass. A pair of massive marble islands anchor the kitchen, and the living room adds a custom stone fireplace.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious office and formal dining room. Tech amenities include high-definition cameras for security and a Tesla charger in the three-car garage.

Subban, 31, is a three-time all-star defenseman who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils after stints with the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators. In 2019, he launched PeeK Productions and starred in “The PK Project,” the production company’s debut effort.

Vonn, 36, reportedly got into the production game herself two years ago with the launch of Après Productions. The former alpine skiing champion, who retired in 2019, was the overall World Cup champion from 2008 to 2010 and again in 2012. During her career, she won three Olympic medals, including a gold in the downhill competition at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Advertisement

Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Company holds the listing.