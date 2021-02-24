Lakers’ Dennis Schroder lands in Tarzana
Three months after being traded to the Lakers, Dennis Schroder has found a place to stay. Records show the German-born point guard just spent $4.275 million on contemporary home in Tarzana — about 20 miles from Staples Center.
The San Fernando Valley neighborhood has housed plenty of Lakers over the years including Derek Fisher and Nick Young. Schroder’s spot first hit the market last summer at $4.5 million, records show.
A natural fit for the NBA veteran, the property includes a basketball court on the side of the home, as well as a basketball-themed guest bedroom with orange walls and a miniature hoop above the bed.
Dramatic shades of black and gray cover the exterior. Inside, slick, modern living spaces are marked by clean lines and walls of glass. A fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling at the heart of the open floor plan, and a wine cellar is tucked under the rounded staircase.
The 8,400-square-foot space also holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a movie theater. Upstairs, the primary suite features two closets and balconies overlooking a backyard that includes a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.
Schroder, 27, was a star in Germany before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He spent five years with the team and two with the Oklahoma City Thunder before he was dealt to the Lakers in November.
Kobi Costa of Compass held the listing. Michael Henderson, also with Compass, represented Schroder.
