LeBron James braces for a loss on Brentwood mansion

Maybe it was the construction noise next door. Maybe it was the fact that he upgraded to a $36.75-million home in Beverly Hills last year. Whatever the reason, LeBron James is ready to sell his Brentwood home at a loss.

The Lakers star has listed a traditional-style estate in Brentwood Park at $20.5 million — about half a million shy of what he paid for it in 2015.

It’s one of two homes that the 17-time All-Star, who led the Lakers to an NBA championship last season, owns in the posh Westside neighborhood. Four years ago, he shelled out $23 million for a newly built spec mansion found just up the street from the one he’s selling.

The half-acre estate is set behind gates, redwood trees and privacy hedges. Aerial photos show the house next door was demolished last year and is being rebuilt.

The gated traditional-style home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an elevator in 9,440 square feet. (NearMap)

At 9,440 square feet, it’s the smallest of James’ three Southern California homes. Built a decade ago, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a media room, playroom, paneled library, gym and elevator.

Formal living spaces feature warm oak floors, tall ceilings and an abundance of windows. Highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a living room with a dramatic fireplace, a marble kitchen and rounded breakfast booth.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a spa bathroom, a sitting room, two closets and a terrace. It overlooks a grassy backyard with a lap pool, spa, poolside cabana and loggia with heaters and a TV. At the edge of the property, a wood deck takes in the city below.

An MVP runner-up last year in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. A four-time NBA champion and four-time most valuable player, the 36-year-old led the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA titles before signing with the Lakers in 2018 and leading the team to a title in 2020.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.