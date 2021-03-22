Diplo sells Hollywood Hills home for more than he asked

Diplo’s Hollywood Hills home was a hit. After listing the four-story perch for $2.695 million last month, he just sold the place for $2.805 million, finding a buyer in five days.

The Grammy-winning DJ, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, swapped scenic views for space late last year, buying Kid Rock’s Balinese-inspired mansion on 1.5 acres in Malibu for $13.15 million in October.

This place is a bit cozier at 2,500 square feet, but it boasts terraces, decks and patios across the floor plan to take advantage of the hillside setting. Up top, a penthouse suite with walls of glass features a lounge, spa bathroom and private balcony.

1 / 14 The living room. (Kevin Abesamis) 2 / 14 The dining area. (Kevin Abesamis) 3 / 14 The kitchen. (Kevin Abesamis) 4 / 14 The recording studio. (Kevin Abesamis) 5 / 14 The nook. (Kevin Abesamis) 6 / 14 The penthouse bedroom. (Kevin Abesamis) 7 / 14 The office. (Kevin Abesamis) 8 / 14 The bathroom. (Kevin Abesamis) 9 / 14 The yoga studio. (Kevin Abesamis) 10 / 14 The terrace. (Kevin Abesamis) 11 / 14 The dining patio. (Kevin Abesamis) 12 / 14 The courtyard. (Kevin Abesamis) 13 / 14 The view. (Kevin Abesamis) 14 / 14 The four-story home. (Kevin Abesamis)

Advertisement

The lower levels hold living spaces including a modern kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining room and gallery-like great room with vast white walls and a fireplace.

Down below, there’s a yoga retreat, outdoor meditation space and recording studio with professional sound proofing. A courtyard under string lights overlooks the city below.

Diplo made nearly $400,000 on the deal. Records show he bought the property for $2.425 million in 2016.

In addition to his solo work, Diplo is known for his electronic projects Major Lazer and Jack Ü. The 42-year-old has collaborated with Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Usher and has racked up three Grammys since 2016 with hits that include “Heartless,” “Electricity” and “Where Are Ü Now.”

Advertisement

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Katie Crain of Compass represented the buyer.