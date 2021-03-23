In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder seeks $16.8 million for Bradbury mansion

A house bought with burger money is back up for grabs in Bradbury. In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder, whose grandparents founded the beloved fast food chain, just flipped her amenity-loaded mansion onto the market for $16.8 million.

The Mediterranean-style retreat spans four acres in Bradbury Estates, a guard-gated community found just a few miles north of Baldwin Park — where Snyder’s grandparents Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out Burger in 1948.

Snyder bought the place from former Dodgers star Adrián Beltré for $17.41 million in 2012, records show. At $16.8 million, it’s the priciest property currently on the market in the San Gabriel Valley city.

1 / 14 The exterior. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 2 / 14 The foyer. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 3 / 14 The dining room. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 4 / 14 The billiards room. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 5 / 14 The office. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 6 / 14 The movie theater. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 7 / 14 The bedroom. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 8 / 14 The bathroom. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 9 / 14 The recreation room. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 10 / 14 The dining patio. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 11 / 14 The covered lounge. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 12 / 14 The pool. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 13 / 14 The golf course. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography) 14 / 14 The four-acre estate. (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

The estate offers a world of its own with two homes that combine for more than 18,000 square feet, as well as a 3,400-square-foot recreation center, two-hole golf course, tennis court, basketball court, infinity-edge pool and cabana set among vineyards and fruit trees. Manicured gardens and a motor court approach the portico entry of the main house.

Inside are 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine cellar, tasting room, billiards room, movie theater and gym. A voluminous foyer with dual staircases kicks things off, leading to chandelier-topped spaces such as a formal living room, formal dining room, indoor-outdoor great room and double-island kitchen.

A native of Glendora, Snyder serves as the president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, which has 358 locations across California and the Southwest. Forbes puts her net worth at $3.6 billion.

It’s not the first time Snyder has tried to sell the home. She offered it up at $19.8 million in 2017, records show.

Joseph Chiovare and Ronald Chang of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.