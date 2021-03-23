Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder seeks $16.8 million for Bradbury mansion

Lynsi Snyder's estate
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
(IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

A house bought with burger money is back up for grabs in Bradbury. In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder, whose grandparents founded the beloved fast food chain, just flipped her amenity-loaded mansion onto the market for $16.8 million.

The Mediterranean-style retreat spans four acres in Bradbury Estates, a guard-gated community found just a few miles north of Baldwin Park — where Snyder’s grandparents Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out Burger in 1948.

Snyder bought the place from former Dodgers star Adrián Beltré for $17.41 million in 2012, records show. At $16.8 million, it’s the priciest property currently on the market in the San Gabriel Valley city.

The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
1/14
The exterior.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
2/14
The foyer.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
3/14
The dining room.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
4/14
The billiards room.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
5/14
The office.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
6/14
The movie theater.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
7/14
The bedroom.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
8/14
The bathroom.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
9/14
The recreation room.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
10/14
The dining patio.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
11/14
The covered lounge.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
12/14
The pool.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
13/14
The golf course.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)
The four-acre estate includes a palatial mansion, guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and two-hole golf course.
14/14
The four-acre estate.  (IM Real Estate Photography / David Guettler Photography)

Advertisement

The estate offers a world of its own with two homes that combine for more than 18,000 square feet, as well as a 3,400-square-foot recreation center, two-hole golf course, tennis court, basketball court, infinity-edge pool and cabana set among vineyards and fruit trees. Manicured gardens and a motor court approach the portico entry of the main house.

Inside are 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine cellar, tasting room, billiards room, movie theater and gym. A voluminous foyer with dual staircases kicks things off, leading to chandelier-topped spaces such as a formal living room, formal dining room, indoor-outdoor great room and double-island kitchen.

A native of Glendora, Snyder serves as the president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, which has 358 locations across California and the Southwest. Forbes puts her net worth at $3.6 billion.

It’s not the first time Snyder has tried to sell the home. She offered it up at $19.8 million in 2017, records show.

Advertisement

Joseph Chiovare and Ronald Chang of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement