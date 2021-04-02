Rams veteran Brandin Cooks sells home turf in Hidden Hills

NFL speedster Brandin Cooks was quick to sell his Hidden Hills home this time around, unloading the scenic retreat for $5.4 million and finding a buyer after less than a month on the market.

The veteran wide receiver picked up the modern property in 2018 shortly after he was traded to the Rams and spent two seasons with the team before he was sent to the Texans in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Records show he first floated it for sale at $5.8 million in 2019 and trimmed the price to $5.5 million last year.

The estate’s greatest strength is its privacy. It spans 2.3 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac on a hilltop lot, and the backyard takes full advantage with a deck, swimming pool and outdoor kitchen that enjoy sweeping views of the city and mountains.

The pool. The open floor plan. The living room. The fireplace. The kitchen. The dining room. The bedroom. The backyard. The exterior.

Gray panels and whitewashed stone switch off across the home’s exterior. Inside, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are spread across 4,850 square feet.

Marble, wood and glass cover the open floor plan, complete with a double-island kitchen and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Pocketing doors in the common spaces and primary bedroom open to the grassy backyard.

A native of Stockton, Cooks was a consensus All-American at Oregon State University before being drafted by the Saints in 2014. In seven NFL seasons, he’s caught 483 receptions and 42 touchdowns.

Nicole Van Parys and Steven Shea of Engel & Voelkers Westlake Village held the listing. Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One represented the buyer.