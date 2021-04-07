Bryan Cranston unloads eco-friendly beach house for $5.45 million

Bryan Cranston didn’t need long to find a buyer for his Ventura County beach house. The “Breaking Bad” star just sold the eco-friendly home for $5.45 million, accepting an offer two weeks after the property went on the market.

The sale price is more than double the $2.5 million he paid for the property in 2007 and $455,000 more than he was asking for it, records show.

Flanked by traditional beach cottages in the coastal community of Mussel Shoals, Cranston’s place is completely custom — a sleek, gray energy-efficient abode that boasts a net-zero carbon footprint. It was finished in 2013, replacing a humble single-story home that occupied the property when he bought it.

Inside, the 2,450-square-foot space combines walls of glass, polished concrete floors, custom furniture and smart-home amenities. Living spaces overlooking the ocean are powered by a mix of solar and recycling systems.

The main level expands to a dining deck that descends to the beach, and upstairs, the scenic primary suite opens to a balcony. The suite, with one of the home’s three bedrooms and one of its four bathrooms, features a walk-in closet, steam shower and soaking tub.

Cranston has been acting for four decades, with notable roles in “Malcom in the Middle,” “Seinfeld” and “Breaking Bad.” He won four Emmys for his role as high school chemistry teacher turned drug lord Walter White in “Breaking Bad.” More recently, he starred in the Showtime limited series “Your Honor.”

Jon Perkins and Katherine Walsh of Coldwell Banker Realty handled both ends of the deal.