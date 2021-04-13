French Montana wants $5 million for house he bought from Selena Gomez

In the star-studded neighborhood of Hidden Hills, rapper French Montana is asking $5 million for a home he bought from Selena Gomez five years ago.

That’s $1.7 million more than the Moroccan native paid in 2016, records show. During his half-decade stay, the hitmaker behind “Pop That” and “Unforgettable” added a custom $400,000 recording studio and painted gray over the bold shades of purple and turquoise that covered the walls when Gomez lived there.

Hidden Hills is known for its privacy and space, and Montana’s place is sprawled across more than 3 acres in a small, gated 11-home enclave known as Mureau Estates. A motor court marks the front of the property, and inside, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, five fireplaces and amenities such as a gym, movie theater and wine cellar are spread across 8,600 square feet.

Arched doorways navigate the main level, leading to a tile kitchen, formal dining room, indoor-outdoor family room and the home’s largest space — a two-story billiards room under a trio of chandeliers.

Pocketing doors open outside, where landscaped patios surround a swimming pool, spa and fire pit. A fountain and fireplace touch up a courtyard under string lights, and at the edge of the space, there’s a dining cabana with a pizza oven.

A prolific artist, Montana has released more than a dozen mixtapes during his career in addition to three studio albums — the most recent of which, “Montana,” dropped in 2019. His hits include “Pop That,” “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.”

It’s not the first time he’s tried to sell the home. Last year, he put it on the market for $6.6 million.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of the Oppenheim Group and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” hold the listing. In the coming weeks, the brokerage is opening its second office in Newport Beach.