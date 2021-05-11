Black Mountain Ranch, a 3,600-acre spread in Ojai, asks $100 million

A mountain of a listing just hit the market in Ojai, where a 3,600-acre estate known as Black Mountain Ranch is up for grabs at $100 million.

It’s Ventura County’s largest and priciest property currently on the market by a mile, and one of the largest in all of Southern California. The seller is businessman Richard Gilleland, who formed the prize property by combining 63 parcels.

The working cattle/horse ranch combines rolling hills, grassy pastures and 12 separate structures including a main house that spans more than 13,000 square feet. Built in 2004, the lodge-like space combines wood, stone and glass with rustic rooms that take in views of the surrounding mountains.

1 / 14 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 14 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 14 The sun room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 14 The main house. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 14 Aerial view of the home. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 14 The hot tub. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 14 The tennis court. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 14 The auto gallery. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 14 The pasture. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 14 The lake. (Jeff Elson) 11 / 14 The shooting range. (Jeff Elson) 12 / 14 The 3,600-acre estate. (Jeff Elson) 13 / 14 Aerial view of the estate. (Jeff Elson) 14 / 14 The front gate. (Jeff Elson)

A handful of other homes dot the scenic grounds including a 2,000-square-foot caretaker cottage with a porch and a 1,800-square-foot guesthouse. Amenities are packed into the 6,200-square-foot carriage house complete with a gym, office and wine cellar.

For storage, there’s a hay barn, horse barn, equipment barn, equipment garage and shed that combine for more than 20,000 square feet of space. The auto gallery alone covers 7,200 square feet.

More than 35 miles of trails meander through the grounds, stopping by a shooting range, stone patio, hot tub, cantina, tennis court and lake with a dock for fishing.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.