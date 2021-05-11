Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Black Mountain Ranch, a 3,600-acre spread in Ojai, asks $100 million

A wide view of hills and trees in Ojai
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
(Jeff Elson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

A mountain of a listing just hit the market in Ojai, where a 3,600-acre estate known as Black Mountain Ranch is up for grabs at $100 million.

It’s Ventura County’s largest and priciest property currently on the market by a mile, and one of the largest in all of Southern California. The seller is businessman Richard Gilleland, who formed the prize property by combining 63 parcels.

The working cattle/horse ranch combines rolling hills, grassy pastures and 12 separate structures including a main house that spans more than 13,000 square feet. Built in 2004, the lodge-like space combines wood, stone and glass with rustic rooms that take in views of the surrounding mountains.

The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
1/14
The living room.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
2/14
The kitchen.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
3/14
The sun room.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
4/14
The main house.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
5/14
Aerial view of the home.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
6/14
The hot tub.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
7/14
The tennis court.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
8/14
The auto gallery.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
9/14
The pasture.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
10/14
The lake.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
11/14
The shooting range.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
12/14
The 3,600-acre estate.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
13/14
Aerial view of the estate.  (Jeff Elson)
The sprawling estate combines 63 parcels and comes with a 13,000-square-foot house and four guesthouses among rolling hills and pastures.
14/14
The front gate.  (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

A handful of other homes dot the scenic grounds including a 2,000-square-foot caretaker cottage with a porch and a 1,800-square-foot guesthouse. Amenities are packed into the 6,200-square-foot carriage house complete with a gym, office and wine cellar.

For storage, there’s a hay barn, horse barn, equipment barn, equipment garage and shed that combine for more than 20,000 square feet of space. The auto gallery alone covers 7,200 square feet.

More than 35 miles of trails meander through the grounds, stopping by a shooting range, stone patio, hot tub, cantina, tennis court and lake with a dock for fishing.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement