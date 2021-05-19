Abandoned Hollywood Hills home once rented by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love asks $998,000

A famous fixer-upper just surfaced for sale in Hollywood Hills. For a brief stretch in 1992, the 100-year-old Craftsman was rented by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and now it’s on the market for $998,000.

Perched on a hill in Hollywood Heights, the abandoned haunt has fallen into disrepair, but its past is a bit more illustrious than its present. According to the 2011 documentary “Hit So Hard,” Cobain wrote most of Nirvana’s third and final studio album “In Utero” in the 2,500-square-foot home.

Over the years, Cobain fans and YouTubers have visited the ramshackle abode to pay homage to the late rock icon.

1 / 2 The 100-year-old home. (Tatiana Tensen) 2 / 2 The exterior. (Tatiana Tensen)

The Cobain connection isn’t the property’s only selling point. It also comes with a key to a notable Hollywood landmark: the High Tower, a five-story, 100-foot-tall stone tower that houses an antique elevator built in the style of an Italian campanile.

Instead of trekking up the steep hill on foot, residents who live in the 18 properties of High Tower Elevator Assn. can ride the historic lift disguised as a bell tower up to their homes.

A five-story elevator disguised as a bell tower takes residents up to their homes in Hollywood Heights. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Billed as a potential project, the house includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a lower-level apartment. Highlights include a two-story living room with a dramatic staircase and four sets of French doors that open to a deck overlooking Hollywood.

One of rock’s most influential figures, Cobain released three hit albums as the frontman of Nirvana: “Bleach,” “Nevermind” and “In Utero.” Fueled by hits such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come as You Are,” the band sold more than 75 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tatiana Tensen of Sotheby’s International Realty Los Feliz holds the listing.