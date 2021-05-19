Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Abandoned Hollywood Hills home once rented by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love asks $998,000

Ground-level view looking up at balconies on a green-painted wood home
Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.
(Tatiana Tensen)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

A famous fixer-upper just surfaced for sale in Hollywood Hills. For a brief stretch in 1992, the 100-year-old Craftsman was rented by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and now it’s on the market for $998,000.

Perched on a hill in Hollywood Heights, the abandoned haunt has fallen into disrepair, but its past is a bit more illustrious than its present. According to the 2011 documentary “Hit So Hard,” Cobain wrote most of Nirvana’s third and final studio album “In Utero” in the 2,500-square-foot home.

Over the years, Cobain fans and YouTubers have visited the ramshackle abode to pay homage to the late rock icon.

Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.
1/2
The 100-year-old home.  (Tatiana Tensen)
Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.
2/2
The exterior.  (Tatiana Tensen)

Advertisement

The Cobain connection isn’t the property’s only selling point. It also comes with a key to a notable Hollywood landmark: the High Tower, a five-story, 100-foot-tall stone tower that houses an antique elevator built in the style of an Italian campanile.

Instead of trekking up the steep hill on foot, residents who live in the 18 properties of High Tower Elevator Assn. can ride the historic lift disguised as a bell tower up to their homes.

A five-story elevator disguised as a bell tower
A five-story elevator disguised as a bell tower takes residents up to their homes in Hollywood Heights.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Billed as a potential project, the house includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a lower-level apartment. Highlights include a two-story living room with a dramatic staircase and four sets of French doors that open to a deck overlooking Hollywood.

One of rock’s most influential figures, Cobain released three hit albums as the frontman of Nirvana: “Bleach,” “Nevermind” and “In Utero.” Fueled by hits such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come as You Are,” the band sold more than 75 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tatiana Tensen of Sotheby’s International Realty Los Feliz holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement