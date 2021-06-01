Tony Gonzalez sells Beverly Hills mansion to billionaire investor Wayne Boich

NFL legend Tony Gonzalez found a deep-pocketed buyer in Beverly Hills, selling his 13,000-square-foot mansion to billionaire investor Wayne Boich for $21.15 million, according to a source not authorized to comment on the deal.

Boich, who serves as chairman and CEO of Boich Investment Group, got a decent discount on the property. Gonzalez and his wife, former “Beat Shazam” DJ October Gonzalez, originally sought $30 million for the mansion last summer and trimmed the price to $28 million a few months later.

The star tight end paid $7.1 million for the property in 2016 and quickly tore down the preexisting 1950s traditional-style home, replacing it with a Georgian-inspired showplace designed by architect Philip Vertoch.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 12 The 24-foot entry. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 12 The dining area. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 12 The study. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 12 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 12 The bar. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 12 The primary bathroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 12 The classroom. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 12 The tennis court. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 12 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn)

There’s a host of highlights across the two-story floor plan, including a 24-foot entry, a study with double-doors and a full-size classroom designed for homeschooling. Another custom space comes in the speakeasy-inspired music lounge with a bar, floor-to-ceiling wine storage and chiseled limestone fireplace.

Seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms complete the interior, including a spacious primary suite with a deck overlooking the backyard. Out back, the estate also adds a swimming pool, lighted tennis court and cabana with a gym. Under the home, there’s a subterranean garage with room for eight cars.

An Orange County native, Gonzalez was a standout at Huntington Beach High School before attending UC Berkeley, where he played football and basketball. During his prolific 17-year career in the NFL, the 45-year-old tight end played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, making 14 Pro Bowl teams and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Beverly Hills mansion is the latest addition to Boich’s country-spanning collection of homes. Wayne and his wife, Cynthia, reside in Miami, where they own a waterfront mega-mansion in the celebrity-riddled North Bay Road neighborhood, and they also own a place in the Hamptons.

Michelle Graci of Rodeo Realty held the listing with Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates. Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Newmark Residential represented Boich.