Real Estate

Fresh off French Open victory, Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo

(Lenny Kagan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
It’s been a big week for Novak Djokovic. Days after capturing his 19th Grand Slam title at the 2021 French Open, the Serbian tennis star took care of some business in Miami Beach, selling his oceanfront condo for $6 million.

Djokovic, who’s the world’s top-ranked tennis player by the Assn. of Tennis Professionals, paid $5.77 million for the property in 2019.

The home enjoys a scenic perch in Eighty Seven Park, an 18-story, 70-unit complex designed by Italian architect and Pritzker Prize winner Renzo Piano, whose other works include the New York Times Building, the Whitney Museum of American Art and multiple buildings at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The dining area.  (Lenny Kagan)
The living room.  (Lenny Kagan)
The kitchen.  (Lenny Kagan)
The bedroom.  (Lenny Kagan)
The bathroom.  (Lenny Kagan)

The space itself is sleek, boasting 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and walls of glass across roughly 2,400 square feet. The biggest highlight, however, is the wraparound terrace: a 1,715-square-foot space that curves around the condo, taking in views of the ocean, city and surrounding parks.

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms complete the home, including a primary suite with a curved wall of glass and stone-covered bathroom. For amenities, there’s a spa, library, private garden, bar and swimming pool with cabanas.

Djokovic, 34, has racked up 19 Grand Slam titles since 2008: nine Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, three U.S. Open titles and two French Open titles. He’s held the top spot in the ATP rankings for a record 325 total weeks and is also the all-time leader in prize money at nearly $150 million.

Carlo Dipasquale of Cervera Real Estate Inc. and Wendy Mendoza of Cayhill Dumott Realty LLC held the listing. Joyce Gato of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. None could be reached for comment.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

