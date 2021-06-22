Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger seek $9.25 million for their Hollywood Hills castle

Built in 1926, the French Normandy-style home features turrets on the outside and modern, minimalist spaces on the inside.
(Neue Focus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Actors Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are giving up their pandemic pad in Hollywood Hills, asking $9.25 million for a castle-like chateau that they bought days before stay-at-home orders hit California in March 2020.

Reedus, who starred in “The Walking Dead,” and Kruger, whose credits include “Troy” and “National Treasure,” paid $8.5 million for the property last year, records show.

Perched just above the Sunset Strip, the 95-year-old French Normandy-style residence brings a dramatic presence to the neighborhood with turrets and dormer windows, as well as a handful of balconies overlooking the city below.

The exterior.  (Neue Focus)
The staircase.  (Neue Focus)
The living room.  (Neue Focus)
The dining room.  (Neue Focus)
The kitchen.  (Neue Focus)
The bedroom.  (Neue Focus)
The bathroom.  (Neue Focus)
The bar.  (Neue Focus)
The screening room.  (Neue Focus)
The gym.  (Neue Focus)
The recording studio.  (Neue Focus)
The game room.  (Neue Focus)
The pool.  (Neue Focus)
The patio.  (Neue Focus)
The view.  (Neue Focus)
The 1926 home.  (Neue Focus)
The French Normandy-style home.  (Neue Focus)

The three-story floor plan offers a much different vibe with modern, minimalist spaces marked by hardwood floors, custom shelving and black-and-white accent walls.

Four bedrooms and seven bathrooms are scattered across about 7,700 square feet, but the main draw is the amenities. There’s a screening room, a gym, a bar, a recording studio and a wood-paneled arcade room.

The highlights continue outside, where terraced gardens ascend to a lawn with an oval-shaped swimming pool, a basketball court and a chic patio with a pizza oven under string lights. The grounds cover nearly half an acre.

Reedus appeared in the action thriller film “The Boondock Saints” before reaching stardom as Daryl Dixon in the AMC series “The Walking Dead.” More recently, the 52-year-old played the main character in the 2019 video game “Death Stranding.”

Kruger rose to fame in 2004 with starring roles in the films “Troy” and “National Treasure,” and her more recent credits include “Unknown” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.” In 2017, she won the Cannes Film Festival Award for best actress for her role in the drama “In the Fade.”

Wolf Amer, Jon Grauman and Andrew Botto of the Agency hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

