Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger seek $9.25 million for their Hollywood Hills castle
Actors Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are giving up their pandemic pad in Hollywood Hills, asking $9.25 million for a castle-like chateau that they bought days before stay-at-home orders hit California in March 2020.
Reedus, who starred in “The Walking Dead,” and Kruger, whose credits include “Troy” and “National Treasure,” paid $8.5 million for the property last year, records show.
Perched just above the Sunset Strip, the 95-year-old French Normandy-style residence brings a dramatic presence to the neighborhood with turrets and dormer windows, as well as a handful of balconies overlooking the city below.
The three-story floor plan offers a much different vibe with modern, minimalist spaces marked by hardwood floors, custom shelving and black-and-white accent walls.
Four bedrooms and seven bathrooms are scattered across about 7,700 square feet, but the main draw is the amenities. There’s a screening room, a gym, a bar, a recording studio and a wood-paneled arcade room.
The highlights continue outside, where terraced gardens ascend to a lawn with an oval-shaped swimming pool, a basketball court and a chic patio with a pizza oven under string lights. The grounds cover nearly half an acre.
Reedus appeared in the action thriller film “The Boondock Saints” before reaching stardom as Daryl Dixon in the AMC series “The Walking Dead.” More recently, the 52-year-old played the main character in the 2019 video game “Death Stranding.”
Kruger rose to fame in 2004 with starring roles in the films “Troy” and “National Treasure,” and her more recent credits include “Unknown” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.” In 2017, she won the Cannes Film Festival Award for best actress for her role in the drama “In the Fade.”
Wolf Amer, Jon Grauman and Andrew Botto of the Agency hold the listing.
