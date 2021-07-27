Cosmetics mogul wants record $50 million for lavish Irvine estate

In Irvine, the house that SeneGence built just hit the market for $49.95 million. If it sells for anywhere close, it’ll be the priciest real estate deal in the city’s history and rank as one of the most expensive transactions ever in Orange County.

The lavish estate is owned by Joni Rogers-Kante. She’s the founder and chief executive of SeneGence International, a multilevel marketing cosmetics company headquartered a few miles away in Foothill Ranch.

Loaded with virtually every amenity imaginable, the 13,000-square-foot showplace was originally designed for sports talk radio host Jim Rome, who sold it to Rogers-Kante for a then-record $12.5 million in 2017. She’s been upgrading and expanding the estate for the last four years, and it now includes seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and over-the-top living spaces with Venetian stonework, ornate millwork and custom ceiling murals.

1 / 15 The 13,000-square-foot mansion. (Toby Ponnay) 2 / 15 The exterior. (Toby Ponnay) 3 / 15 The living room. (Toby Ponnay) 4 / 15 The dining room. (Toby Ponnay) 5 / 15 The kitchen. (Toby Ponnay) 6 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Toby Ponnay) 7 / 15 The bathroom. (Toby Ponnay) 8 / 15 The deck. (Toby Ponnay) 9 / 15 The billiards room. (Toby Ponnay) 10 / 15 The theater. (Toby Ponnay) 11 / 15 The palm-topped patio. (Toby Ponnay) 12 / 15 The pool. (Toby Ponnay) 13 / 15 The fire pit. (Toby Ponnay) 14 / 15 The view. (Toby Ponnay) 15 / 15 The backyard. (Toby Ponnay)

Indoor highlights include an award-winning movie theater, teleconference room, billiards room, poker room, wet bar, 1,000-bottle wine room, massage room, gym, air-conditioned six-car garage and saunas both wet and dry.

A primary suite sits atop the three-story floor plan complete with a fireplace, dual wardrobes and a spacious deck. Down below, a subterranean tunnel leads to one of the guest suites.

Outside, the nearly one-acre grounds feature a swimming pool with a spa, diving board, underwater speakers and scuba system. There’s also a cold plunge, fire pit, pizza oven, cabana and driving range with an automated tee. The palm-topped space takes in sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Rogers-Kante founded SeneGence in 1999, and the multilevel marketing company has grown to include more than 500,000 distributors and brings in roughly $1 billion in annual revenue.

Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.