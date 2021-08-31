French Montana gets $5 million for Hidden Hills home he bought from Selena Gomez

Rapper French Montana has another hit on his hands in Hidden Hills, where he just sold his custom compound on three acres for $5 million.

That’s $1,000 more than he was asking and $1.7 million more than he paid in 2016 when he bought it from pop star Selena Gomez.

Montana, whose hits include “Pop That” and “Unforgettable,” decked the place out with a $400,000 recording studio during his stay. He also reined in the interiors, replacing shades of purple and turquoise with a more neutral gray.

1 / 12 The recording studio. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 12 The billiards room. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 12 The family room. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 12 The wine cellar. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 12 The second story. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 12 The media room. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 12 The backyard. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 12 The pool. (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 12 The cabana. (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Noel Kleinman)

It’s one of 11 homes in Mureau Estates, a small, gated enclave in the celebrity hot spot of Hidden Hills. Making the most of its space, the estate fits in a main house, guesthouse and resort-style backyard with a pool, spa, cabana, pizza oven and dining courtyard under string lights.

Amenities continue inside, where the two-story home adds a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, billiards room, bar and built-in surround-sound system. Elsewhere are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 8,600 square feet.

A prolific artist and native of Morocco, Montana has released more than a dozen mixtapes during his career in addition to three studio albums — the most recent of which, “Montana,” dropped in 2019. His hits include “Ain’t Worried Bout Nothin,” “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.”

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of the Oppenheim Group and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” held the listing. Oppenheim also represented the buyer.