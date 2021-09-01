Ellen DeGeneres drops $8.5 million on a celebrated Midcentury

It appears Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Southern California’s busiest celebrity home-flippers, have found their next project. The power couple just paid $8.5 million for a pristine Midcentury in Beverly Hills Post Office, The Times has confirmed.

The pair are on a hot streak. Late last year, they made a $6.3-million profit on a $33.3-million Montecito compound, and in April, they sold Adam Levine’s former Beverly Hills mansion for $47 million — or $4.5 million more than they paid for it.

They bought this one from talent agent Greg Cavic, who brought the Midcentury gem to market in July for $9.35 million. Tucked in the gated enclave of Hidden Valley Estates, the 1960s stunner was built by Robert Skinner and later found fame after being photographed by Julius Shulman for the book “Modernism Rediscovered.”

It’ll be interesting to see the changes DeGeneres and De Rossi have planned since the residence already underwent a recent renovation by architect John Bertram and designer Sarah Shetter, who brought in Douglas fir furniture, terrazzo floors, new fixtures and vibrant redwood accents both inside and out.

A Midcentury through and through, the 4,600-square-foot home is entered through a landscaped courtyard and navigated by sky-lit hallways. All over the single-story floor plan, open-concept spaces boast built-ins and walls of glass.

In addition to five bedrooms and five bathrooms, there’s a step-down living room with a fireplace, breakfast nook with booth seating and massive kitchen with a marble-topped island.

Out back, gardens engulf a patio with a swimming pool, fire pit and bar. The property covers just under half an acre.

Tori Barnao of Compass and Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing on the deal, which was first reported by TMZ. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented DeGeneres and De Rossi.

DeGeneres, 63, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. She’s also hosted the Grammys, the Academy Awards and the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which is airing its fourth season.

De Rossi, 48, has appeared on the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcoms “Arrested Development” and “Better Off Ted.” More recently, she played Chairwoman Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”