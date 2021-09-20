Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aim for $12.25 million in Hidden Valley

Now that their sustainable farmhouse in Beverly Hills is complete, married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are looking to sell their East Coast-inspired home a few streets over for $12.25 million.

That’s about $2 million more than the pair paid in 2014 a few months after becoming engaged.

Built in 1999, the 7,300-square-foot spot is a bit more traditional than their new property — a stunning hilltop compound they built as a passion project dubbed KuKu Farms complete with a well and cornfield, which they planted and harvested during the pandemic.

The one they’re selling sits on the other side of Franklin Canyon Park in guard-gated Hidden Valley. It claims half an acre and comes with a landscaped yard with a stone-lined swimming pool.

1 / 12 The exterior. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 12 The patio. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 12 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 12 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 12 The office. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 12 The dining room. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 12 The breakfast nook. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 12 The bathroom. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 12 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 12 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn)

Stone also covers the exterior of the home, which fits five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in two stories. The main level holds a wet bar and mahogany office. Downstairs, there’s a wine cellar, sauna and gym.

Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Kutcher starred in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” before appearing in the films “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” More recently, the 43-year-old portrayed Steve Jobs in “Jobs” and has also expanded his investments as a venture capitalist over the last half-decade.

A native of Ukraine, Kunis also starred in “That ’70s Show” before breakout roles in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Her more recent credits include “Friends with Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

The couple also own a beach house up the coast in Carpinteria, which they bought for $10.1 million in 2017.