Real Estate

Scooter Braun spends $65 million on a striking Brentwood mansion

The exterior of a sleek, two-story modern mansion with large windows.
The modern mansion, designed by Noah Walker, has 19,000 square feet of spaces filled with glass, wood and stone.
(Benny Chan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In Southern California’s priciest sale so far this year, music mogul Scooter Braun has shelled out $65 million for a massive modern farmhouse in Brentwood. Records show it’s the most expensive deal in the neighborhood’s history.

Braun, a record executive who’s lately made headlines for his public feud with Taylor Swift, bought the brand-new home from Larry Paul, a venture capitalist whose family is the second-largest owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Paul paid $11 million for the property in 2015 and razed the existing home, commissioning modern architect Noah Walker to create a 19,000-square-foot showplace on the nearly four-acre lot. Walker’s final product is a a striking concoction of wood and stone that vaguely resembles a farmhouse with boxes stacked on top of each other.

1/17
1/17
The motor court.  (Benny Chan)
2/17
2/17
The exterior.  (Benny Chan)
3/17
3/17
The staircase.  (Benny Chan)
4/17
4/17
The courtyard.  (Benny Chan)
5/17
5/17
The open floor plan.  (Benny Chan)
6/17
6/17
The kitchen.  (Benny Chan)
7/17
7/17
The dining room.  (Benny Chan)
8/17
8/17
The bar.  (Benny Chan)
9/17
9/17
The theater.  (Benny Chan)
10/17
10/17
The bathroom.  (Benny Chan)
11/17
11/17
The billiards room.  (Benny Chan)
12/17
12/17
The lap pool.  (Benny Chan)
13/17
13/17
The view.  (Benny Chan)
14/17
14/17
The outdoor living room.  (Benny Chan)
15/17
15/17
The lawn.  (Benny Chan)
16/17
16/17
The four-acre estate.  (Benny Chan)
17/17
17/17
The 19,000-square-foot mansion.  (Benny Chan)

Inside, vast indoor-outdoor spaces mingle with amenities such as a movie theater, gym and indoor lap pool. Six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the main home.

Perched on a hillside lot, the property also includes a swimming pool, pool house, basketball court and a series of sprawling gardens. Out back, sleek patios and an outdoor living room take in views of the city, ocean and canyon.

At $65 million, it’s the priciest sale to close so far this year in the Multiple Listing Service, narrowly beating out the Hearst Estate, which once listed at $195 million and sold at auction in September for $63.1 million. Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air mansion, which traded hands for $61.5 million in May, ranks third.

It’s Braun’s second splashy home purchase in as many years. Last January, he paid $18 million for John Travolta’s Brentwood estate in an off-market deal.

A music manager best known for kicking off the career of Justin Bieber, Braun has also represented stars such as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. He founded RBMG Records with Usher and also started Schoolboy Records and Ithaca Ventures.

H. Blair Chang of the Agency held the listing. Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman represented Braun.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

