David Spade buys a modern mansion near the Comedy Store for $13.85 million

David Spade just picked up a brand-new showplace, shelling out $13.85 million for an amenity-loaded mansion above the Sunset Strip. It’s the eighth-priciest sale in Hollywood Hills so far this year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The actor and stand-up comedian won’t have to go far to get some stage time. His new digs sit a short walk from the Comedy Store and about a mile from the Laugh Factory.

Spade, the SNL alum who went on to star in “Tommy Boy,” “Joe Dirt” and “The Benchwarmers,” also owns homes in West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. His new place is the largest of the three, covering 11,300 square feet across three stories.

1 / 14 The exterior. (Cris Nolasco) 2 / 14 The foyer. (Cris Nolasco) 3 / 14 The dining area. (Cris Nolasco) 4 / 14 The living room. (Cris Nolasco) 5 / 14 The kitchen. (Cris Nolasco) 6 / 14 The movie theater. (Cris Nolasco) 7 / 14 The wine cellar. (Cris Nolasco) 8 / 14 The primary bedroom. (Cris Nolasco) 9 / 14 The bathroom. (Cris Nolasco) 10 / 14 The sauna. (Cris Nolasco) 11 / 14 The backyard. (Cris Nolasco) 12 / 14 The pool. (Cris Nolasco) 13 / 14 The view. (Cris Nolasco) 14 / 14 The hillside home. (Cris Nolasco)

Built by architect George Kurczyn last year, the modern mansion first listed for $13.9 million last November before a surging real estate market brought the tag up to $15.45 million over the summer. The sleek, box-like abode includes six bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a three-story elevator, wine cellar, gym and movie theater.

Vast, atrium-like spaces make up the main level, where a floating staircase encased in glass rises from the foyer to the second story. Walls of glass open to a scenic backyard complete with an outdoor living room, swimming pool, spa and lawn. The property covers just under half an acre.

An actor and comedian since the 1990s, Spade starred in the sitcoms “Just Shoot Me!” and “Rules of Engagement” in addition to films such as “Black Sheep” and “Grown Ups.” More recently, he hosted the late-night talk show “Lights Out With David Spade.”

Farrah Brittany and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency held the listing. Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland represented Spade.