Ariana Grande sells her Bird Streets perch for $14 million

It was a short stay in Hollywood Hills for Ariana Grande, who just sold her modern home above the Sunset Strip for $14 million after buying it last year. The deal ranks as one of the neighborhood’s priciest so far this year.

Records show she grabbed it for $13.7 million in June 2020 during a shopping spree that also saw her pay $6.75 million for Ellen DeGeneres’ Tudor-style retreat in Montecito a few weeks prior.

Perched in the Bird Streets, the hillside home boasts an interesting ownership history beyond the actress-turned-pop star. Before Grande, it was one of 138 properties owned by Woodbridge Group, the Sherman Oaks development company that orchestrated a $1.3-billion real estate Ponzi scheme that stole money from roughly 7,000 investors — many of them retirees. The former chief executive, Robert Shapiro, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the fraud.

Marked by clean lines and a boxy frame, the modern home enjoys sweeping city views from three levels of living spaces. Walls of glass and clerestory windows brighten the 10,000-square-foot floor plan that features 16-foot ceilings over warm hardwood floors.

Advertisement

In total there are four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a fitness studio, gourmet kitchen, 300-bottle wine cellar, media lounge and cedar wellness center. Out back, multiple decks and a wraparound infinity pool take advantage of the scenic setting.

Grande, 28, got her start in show business on Broadway before pivoting to a role on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” As a singer, she has released six studio albums, including 2019’s “Sweetener,” which won a Grammy for best pop vocal album.

Aaron Kirman of Compass held the listing.