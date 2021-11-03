In Pioneertown, an Old West-themed vineyard is up for grabs at $2 million

Pioneertown, the Old West movie set-turned-artsy community in the desert outside Joshua Tree, doesn’t see many homes surface for sale — and even less vineyards. That makes its latest listing a rarity.

A five-acre compound fit for a cowboy just hit the market in the famed desert town for $2 million. The property includes a solar-powered home, 700-vine vineyard and wine-tasting room with a bar.

Dubbed Classic Rocks Ranch, the one-of-a-kind retreat is tucked at the end of Tom Mix Road, which is named after the western movie star who appeared in classics such as “The Miracle Rider” and “Destry Rides Again.” Fitting with the theme, a statue of a cowboy on a horse marks the entry.

1 / 8 The entry. (Crooze Productions) 2 / 8 The front porch. (Crooze Productions) 3 / 8 The living room. (Crooze Productions) 4 / 8 The family room. (Crooze Productions) 5 / 8 The bedroom. (Crooze Productions) 6 / 8 The landscaping. (Crooze Productions) 7 / 8 The wine room. (Crooze Productions) 8 / 8 Aerial view of the compound. (Crooze Productions)

Advertisement

The house itself was built in the late 1980s and fits three bedrooms and two bathrooms into 2,000 square feet. Wood and stone bring a rustic theme to the living spaces, and a covered patio runs along the home’s backside.

Other highlights include a small pond, swimming pool, hot tub, dining gazebo and well that runs 360 feet deep. Native plants pop up across the property including six Joshua trees, five olive trees and nine Ocotillo cacti, as well as vines that produce grape varietals such as Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. At the highest point of the property, a venue area takes in sweeping views of the jagged desert landscape.

Chantal Sanchez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

It’s one of two homes currently on the market in Pioneertown; the other is a newly built abode with an outdoor sauna listed for $1.1 million.