Jason Oppenheim pays $7 million for Newport Beach mansion, announces ‘Selling Sunset’ spinoff

“Selling Sunset,” the hit Netflix series that mashes up luxury real estate and reality drama, is making its way to Orange County.

The show’s star, Jason Oppenheim, announced a spinoff series titled “Selling the OC” on Tuesday, and it looks like he’ll be spending a lot more time in the area. In October, he dropped $7 million on a 13,000-square-foot showplace in Newport Beach.

Built in 2017, the Mediterranean-style mansion sits a few miles north of Oppenheim Group’s new office in Corona Del Mar, which the brokerage opened earlier this year.

It’s not the first time Oppenheim has made headlines as a buyer instead of a seller. Last year, he scooped up Jeremy Renner’s former Mount Olympus home for $5.125 million, The Times previously reported.

His new place is even bigger, and at 13,000 square feet, Oppenheim said it’s the third-largest home to sell in Newport Beach this year. It fits in six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two garages and a handful of indoor-outdoor spaces sandwiched between hardwood floors and beamed ceilings.

There’s also plenty of room for amenities including a billiards room, movie theater, wine cellar and dog-washing station. Out back, the two-story home wraps around a swimming pool and spa overlooked by a Juliet balcony.

Oppenheim, 44, has starred in three seasons of “Selling Sunset” with his twin brother, Brett, and a team of agents who market luxury property across Los Angeles. The show premiered in 2019, and its fourth season is set to air later this month.