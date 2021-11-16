Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Billy Bob Thornton sells his leafy retreat in Brentwood for $3.6 million

Sycamore trees shade a driveway
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
(Lee Manning)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

A few months after moving to Agoura Hills, Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton has unloaded his Brentwood home for the full asking price of $3.6 million, records show.

Thornton, star of films such as “Sling Blade” and “A Simple Plan,” had owned the property for eight years, paying $2.7 million for it in 2013.

He bought his Agoura Hills home in April for $3.11 million. In addition to having more double the space on over an acre, it came with a 2,000-square-foot professional recording studio — a key amenity for Thornton, who moonlights as a musician and has released four solo albums while also singing in the Bellflower-based rock band the Boxmasters.

Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
1/11
The entry.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
2/11
The living room.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
3/11
The dining room.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
4/11
The kitchen.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
5/11
The breakfast nook.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
6/11
The bedroom.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
7/11
The balcony.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
8/11
The outdoor fireplace.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
9/11
The pool.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
10/11
The backyard.  (Lee Manning)
Surrounded by sycamore trees, the leafy residence centers on a five-bedroom traditional built in the 1950s.
11/11
The driveway.  (Lee Manning)

Advertisement

His place in Brentwood covers about half an acre on a leafy lot in Mandeville Canyon. A swing hangs from a sycamore tree at the front of the property, and out back, there’s a lounge with a fireplace, outdoor kitchen and solar-heated saltwater pool.

The house itself spans 3,600 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms across two stories. A bright red front door offsets the olive-colored exterior, leading to traditional-style spaces such as a breakfast nook and marble kitchen. Upstairs, a primary suite balcony overlooks the landscaped grounds.

A prolific actor and filmmaker since the 1980s, Thornton won an Academy Award for 1997’s “Sling Blade” and received two nominations for 1999’s “A Simple Plan.” The 66-year-old has starred in dozens of films and television shows since then including “Bad Santa,” “Bandits,” “Monster’s Ball” and “Friday Night Lights.”

Daniel Dill and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. David and Anna Solomon of Douglas Elliman of California represented the buyer. Neither could be reached for comment.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement