Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Henry Rollins is selling his industrial compound in Hollywood Hills

Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
(LA360VR)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Henry Rollins, the punk icon who rose to prominence in the 1980s as the vocalist of Black Flag, is offering up his one-of-a-kind home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.9 million.

Rollins bought the custom compound, perched in Nichols Canyon, for $2.2 million in 2009 and quickly got to work adding bold accents and a host of amenities. He’s stayed busy around L.A. during the 12-year stretch, hosting a weekly radio show on KCRW-FM and writing columns for LA Weekly.

Steel gates and steel front doors set a masculine tone at the front of the property, and the living spaces carry the same energy, with concrete walls and steel beams across three stories. A 60-foot-long living room serves as the centerpiece, opening to a balcony overlooking the surrounding canyon.

Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
1/12
The concrete exterior.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
2/12
The steel gate.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
3/12
The living room.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
4/12
The beamed ceilings.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
5/12
The dining room.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
6/12
The family room.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
7/12
The deck.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
8/12
The kitchen.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
9/12
The music room.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
10/12
The den.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
11/12
The bedroom.  (LA360VR)
Clad in concrete, the three-story home is protected by steel gates and a steel front door.
12/12
The covered patio.  (LA360VR)

Advertisement

Three bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across 4,348 square feet, including a primary suite with a custom claw-foot tub on a platform. Other highlights include a dining room wrapped in built-in shelves, eat-in kitchen, den, gym, bar, sauna and recording booth. There’s a rooftop patio, as well as a trellis-topped lounge and outdoor dining area.

An entertainer and activist, Rollins joined Hermosa Beach-based punk band Black Flag in 1981 and recorded eight albums with the group before forming his own project, Rollins Band, in 1987. In the years since, the 60-year-old has released a handful of spoken word albums and hosted a weekly cable talk show, “The Henry Rollins Show,” in addition to appearances on other series such as “Jackass” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Victoria Silver of Compass and Jane Schore of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement