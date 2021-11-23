Henry Rollins is selling his industrial compound in Hollywood Hills

Henry Rollins, the punk icon who rose to prominence in the 1980s as the vocalist of Black Flag, is offering up his one-of-a-kind home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.9 million.

Rollins bought the custom compound, perched in Nichols Canyon, for $2.2 million in 2009 and quickly got to work adding bold accents and a host of amenities. He’s stayed busy around L.A. during the 12-year stretch, hosting a weekly radio show on KCRW-FM and writing columns for LA Weekly.

Steel gates and steel front doors set a masculine tone at the front of the property, and the living spaces carry the same energy, with concrete walls and steel beams across three stories. A 60-foot-long living room serves as the centerpiece, opening to a balcony overlooking the surrounding canyon.

1 / 12 The concrete exterior. (LA360VR) 2 / 12 The steel gate. (LA360VR) 3 / 12 The living room. (LA360VR) 4 / 12 The beamed ceilings. (LA360VR) 5 / 12 The dining room. (LA360VR) 6 / 12 The family room. (LA360VR) 7 / 12 The deck. (LA360VR) 8 / 12 The kitchen. (LA360VR) 9 / 12 The music room. (LA360VR) 10 / 12 The den. (LA360VR) 11 / 12 The bedroom. (LA360VR) 12 / 12 The covered patio. (LA360VR)

Three bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across 4,348 square feet, including a primary suite with a custom claw-foot tub on a platform. Other highlights include a dining room wrapped in built-in shelves, eat-in kitchen, den, gym, bar, sauna and recording booth. There’s a rooftop patio, as well as a trellis-topped lounge and outdoor dining area.

An entertainer and activist, Rollins joined Hermosa Beach-based punk band Black Flag in 1981 and recorded eight albums with the group before forming his own project, Rollins Band, in 1987. In the years since, the 60-year-old has released a handful of spoken word albums and hosted a weekly cable talk show, “The Henry Rollins Show,” in addition to appearances on other series such as “Jackass” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Victoria Silver of Compass and Jane Schore of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.