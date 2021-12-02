Tyra Banks tries to sell her fifth Pacific Palisades home for $7.895 million

Although Ellen DeGeneres may be Southern California’s most prolific celebrity house-flipper, Pacific Palisades is Tyra Banks’ territory. The supermodel-turned-actress-turned-reality TV host has flipped four homes in the coastal community since 2018, and she’s looking to sell her fifth and final property for $7.895 million.

If Banks gets her price, it’ll be a profit of $900,000 compared with what she paid for it in 2018. She’s made a few changes since then, adding several striking chandeliers and remodeling the kitchen with a breakfast booth and tile backsplash.

Found just east of Temescal Gateway Park, the modern, boxy home spans three stories with five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,160 square feet. Walls of glass line the living spaces, and picture windows take in views of the coastline.

Other highlights include an office, gym and media room with a 120-inch projection screen. Above it all, there’s a rooftop deck complete with an outdoor kitchen, fire pit and hot tub.

A native of Inglewood, Banks began her career as a model before expanding into acting, producing and writing. The 24th season of her show, “America’s Next Top Model,” aired in 2018, and she more recently served as the host and executive producer of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Earlier this year, she sold another Palisades property — a small 1,600-square-foot ranch near Will Rogers State Beach — for $3.47 million.

Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty Beverly Hills and James Respondek of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.