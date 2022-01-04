Advertisement
Real Estate

Tyra Banks flips yet another home in Pacific Palisades

Modern and boxy, the three-story home ascends to a rooftop deck and has a swimming pool outdoors.
Modern and boxy, the three-story home ascends to a rooftop deck with a kitchen and hot tub.
(Juwan Li)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In the waning days of 2021, Tyra Banks found time to sell her fifth Pacific Palisades home in four years, unloading the boxy three-story spot for her full asking price of $7.895 million.

The supermodel-turned-actress-turned-TV host listed the modern residence for sale in November and found a buyer two weeks later, records show. It’s a profit of $900,000 compared with what she paid in 2018.

Built in 2014, the house is tucked between Temescal Canyon Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park. If the public parks aren’t enough, there’s also a chic backyard with a swimming pool, as well as a rooftop deck with a fire pit and spa.

1/16
Modern and boxy, the three-story home ascends to a rooftop deck with a kitchen and hot tub.  (Juwan Li)
2/16
The home has an open dining room.  (Juwan Li)
3/16
The living room.  (Juwan Li)
4/16
The kitchen.  (Juwan Li)
5/16
An office.  (Juwan Li)
6/16
A living area.  (Juwan Li)
7/16
A bedroom.  (Juwan Li)
8/16
A bathroom.  (Juwan Li)
9/16
An exercise room.  (Juwan Li)
10/16
Modern and boxy, the three-story home ascends to a rooftop deck.  (Juwan Li)
11/16
Modern and boxy, the three-story home ascends to a rooftop deck has a pool.  (Juwan Li)
12/16
The landscaping.  (Juwan Li)
13/16
City views.  (Juwan Li)
14/16
The three-story home has a rooftop deck with a hot tub.  (Juwan Li)
15/16
Modern and boxy, the three-story home has a rooftop deck.  (Juwan Li)
16/16
Aerial view.  (Juwan Li)

Banks made some changes during her stay, decking out the common spaces with chandeliers and adding a breakfast booth in the kitchen. Warm wood floors line spaces such as a living room with a brick accent wall, media room with a 120-inch projection screen, indoor-outdoor office and gym.

Five bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the 6,160-square-foot floor plan.

A native of Inglewood, Banks began her career as a model before expanding into acting, producing and writing. The 24th season of her show, “America’s Next Top Model,” aired in 2018, and she more recently served as the host and executive producer of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Last year, she sold another Palisades property — a small 1,600-square-foot ranch-style home near Will Rogers State Beach — for $3.47 million.

Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty Beverly Hills and James Respondek of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Ryan Jancula and Trevor Montano of Compass represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

