Pharrell Williams sells hilltop home with a skate park for $9.2 million

Pharrell Williams just sold his second California home in three years, unloading a glass-covered compound sprawled across a ridge in Hollywood Hills for $9.2 million.

The final sale comes up short of the $12 million he was asking in 2020, but it’s still about $2 million more than he paid for it in 2015.

Perched on a promontory lot in Laurel Canyon, the contemporary residence resembles his other L.A. home — a striking architectural compound that he bought from Tyler Perry in 2018 and sold two years later for $14 million. The Grammy-winning artist moved to Florida during the pandemic, dropping $30 million on a 17,000-square-foot showplace in Coral Gables.

His most recent sale might be his most stylish. The slender, low-slung abode was built in 2007 by Hagy Belzberg, a Santa Monica-based architect who creates striking, spaceship-like spaces. Here, Belzberg unites glass and stone with jagged lines slicing through scenic interiors.

The smart home spans 6,100 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a 10-foot video wall, steam shower and tub made of onyx stone. There’s also a guesthouse complete with a screening area under a folded plate roof.

Outside, the 1.5-acre grounds add stellar amenities such as a 70-foot infinity pool, outdoor movie theater and skate park. Multiple lounges take in 360-degree views of the surrounding city and mountains.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-'90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. He’s won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations — one for his hit song “Happy” and another for producing the film “Hidden Figures.”

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates held the listing. Sally Forster Jones of Compass represented the buyer.