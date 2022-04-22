Madonna wants $26 million for mansion she bought from The Weeknd

The Queen of Pop is trying her hand at flipping a house. A year after buying The Weeknd’s Hidden Hills mansion for $19.3 million, Madonna is shopping it around for $26 million.

Interior photos are scarce, so it’s unclear how many changes Madonna made to justify a $6.7-million price increase. The only confirmed upgrade is the barn, which the pop star turned into a gym and Pilates studio.

Spanning three acres, the amenity-loaded compound offers plenty to do both inside and out. The estate’s centerpiece is a 12,500-square-foot showplace built in 2017; it’s reached by a custom bridge and winding driveway lined with olive trees.

The three-acre compound includes a 12,500-square-foot home, guesthouse, barn and basketball court. (Google Earth)

Inside are seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a glass wine cellar, movie theater, music lounge and study. A two-story wall of windows brightens the entry, and the great room adds an indoor-outdoor bar. Upstairs, the primary suite tacks on a steam shower and stone tub.

Sprawling lawns and redwood trees spruce up the grounds outside, where a covered patio approaches an infinity pool and spa. The space also includes a basketball court and guesthouse with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Trevor Wright of Beverly Hills Estates holds the listing, which marks the third time the house has surfaced for sale since it was built in 2017. R&B star The Weeknd bought it for $18.2 million and then sold it to Madonna before dropping $70 million on a much bigger mansion in Bel-Air.

One of the bestselling artists of all-time, Madonna has released 14 studio albums over the last four decades and won seven Grammys. Her hits include “Material Girl,” “Like a Prayer” and “Holiday.”

If she gets her price, it’ll be the most expensive home sale in Hidden Hills so far this year. The current crown belongs to an 8,600-square-foot home that sold for $18.15 million in February, according to the Multiple Listing Service.