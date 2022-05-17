Public Storage billionaire wants $127.5 million for her Malibu compound

Tamara Gustavson — daughter of B. Wayne Hughes, the late self-storage titan who donated a record $400 million to USC — is asking $127.5 million for her prized Malibu estate.

It’s a massive sum, and one that showcases the dramatic surge of Southern California’s luxury market since the turn of the century. Records show Hughes bought the property for $20 million in 2003.

At $127.5 million, it’s the fourth-priciest property on the market in L.A. County, but in a community as affluent as Malibu, all bets are off. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen redefined the market last year when he paid $177 million for a Malibu compound, and former Disney Chief Executive Michael Eisner is currently shopping around his home a few miles away for $225 million.

1 / 14 The main house. (Adrian Anz) 2 / 14 The bedroom. (Adrian Anz) 3 / 14 The kitchen. (Adrian Anz) 4 / 14 The living room. (Adrian Anz) 5 / 14 The theater. (Adrian Anz) 6 / 14 The patio. (Adrian Anz) 7 / 14 The outdoor dining area. (Adrian Anz) 8 / 14 The terrace. (Adrian Anz) 9 / 14 The gym. (Adrian Anz) 10 / 14 The two-story home. (Adrian Anz) 11 / 14 The backyard. (Adrian Anz) 12 / 14 The beach. (Adrian Anz) 13 / 14 The tennis court. (Adrian Anz) 14 / 14 The 3.5-acre spread. (Adrian Anz)

Gustavson’s place offers a rare combination of size, scale and location. It spans 3.5 acres on a bluff above Paradise Cove and descends via private path to 208 feet of beach frontage. The compound includes a main house and two guesthouses that combine for eight bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms across nearly 11,000 square feet.

A gated driveway winds its way toward the two-story main house, passing a tennis court along the way. Built in 2001, the Mediterranean-style spot takes advantage of the oceanfront setting with pocketing walls of glass in nearly every living space.

There’s a formal foyer, a chandelier-topped dining area, a tiered movie theater and a chef’s kitchen with a U-shaped island. Patios extend outside on the main level. Upstairs, a terrace wraps around the home’s backside.

Grassy lawns and towering hedges separate the main house from the guesthouses — one of which adds a voluminous wood-and-glass space with a gym and yoga studio.

The sale profits would be a drop in the bucket for Gustavson, who owns an 11% share of Public Storage and has a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.