Scottsdale mega-mansion sells for $28.1 million, an Arizona record

Arizona just saw its priciest home sale ever.

In Scottsdale, a 21,000-square-foot mega-mansion has traded hands for $28.1 million. It shatters the previous record, which was set in 2020 when another Scottsdale mansion sold for $24.1 million.

Fittingly named Altitude, the prized property spans nearly 5 acres and sits atop a peak in the Summit at Silverleaf community. Walls of glass take in sweeping views of the city and valley below, and out back, a scenic fire pit hovers above the swimming pool. At the edge of the property, there’s a viewing tower.

1 / 18 The exterior. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 18 The staircase. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 18 The open floor plan. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 18 The kitchen. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 18 The living room. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 18 The bar. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 18 The primary bedroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 18 The bathroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 18 The closet. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 18 The terrace. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 18 The theater. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 18 The patio. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 18 The pool. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 18 The fire pit. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 18 The viewing tower. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 16 / 18 The garage. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 17 / 18 The hillside home. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 18 / 18 The scenic mansion. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2021, the modern mansion boasts eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, vast living spaces and luxury amenities. The most voluminous space is the foyer, which features a swirling staircase that wraps around a three-story elevator.

Natural stone fills the home, touching up spaces such as a double-island kitchen, wine bar, coffee bar, yoga room and game room. Other highlights include a movie theater with a 4K projector, climate-controlled 12-car garage and covered terrace with its own fire pit.

Decks hang off the back of the home, overlooking a massive patio with a fountain-fed swimming pool and two built-in grills. Views stretch from downtown Scottsdale to Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain.

The property first surfaced for sale in February for $29.5 million, and the deal went into contract a month later, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Darren Tackett of Re/Max Fine Properties held the listing. Laura Briggs of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.