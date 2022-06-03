Scottsdale mega-mansion sells for $28.1 million, an Arizona record
Arizona just saw its priciest home sale ever.
In Scottsdale, a 21,000-square-foot mega-mansion has traded hands for $28.1 million. It shatters the previous record, which was set in 2020 when another Scottsdale mansion sold for $24.1 million.
Fittingly named Altitude, the prized property spans nearly 5 acres and sits atop a peak in the Summit at Silverleaf community. Walls of glass take in sweeping views of the city and valley below, and out back, a scenic fire pit hovers above the swimming pool. At the edge of the property, there’s a viewing tower.
Built in 2021, the modern mansion boasts eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, vast living spaces and luxury amenities. The most voluminous space is the foyer, which features a swirling staircase that wraps around a three-story elevator.
Natural stone fills the home, touching up spaces such as a double-island kitchen, wine bar, coffee bar, yoga room and game room. Other highlights include a movie theater with a 4K projector, climate-controlled 12-car garage and covered terrace with its own fire pit.
Decks hang off the back of the home, overlooking a massive patio with a fountain-fed swimming pool and two built-in grills. Views stretch from downtown Scottsdale to Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain.
The property first surfaced for sale in February for $29.5 million, and the deal went into contract a month later, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Darren Tackett of Re/Max Fine Properties held the listing. Laura Briggs of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
