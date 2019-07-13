Hot Property: Rocker Lindsey Buckingham takes a bow in Brentwood

A California native, Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with Stevie Nicks and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. One of the bestselling bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac scored hits with "Go Your Own Way" and "Never Going Back Again," both written by Buckingham, plus "Landslide," "Dreams" and "The Chain."