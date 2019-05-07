Myspace co-founder Aber Whitcomb looking again to shed his space in Marina Del Rey

Aber Whitcomb, co-founder of Myspace, is looking to befriend a buyer in Marina Del Rey. After listing his ocean-view architectural for $3.3 million in 2016, he’s chopped the price to $2.995 million.
The designer-done home sits a block from Venice Beach and takes full advantage of its location, expanding to a second-story deck and a rooftop lounge with a bar and fire pit.
Inside, an Art Deco-inspired redesign brings custom finishes and splashes of color to the 1,839-square-foot floor plan. Forest green cabinetry fills the family room, and salmon-colored walls brighten a dining room with built-in benches.
The main level also holds a whitewashed living room under vaulted skylights and a galley-style kitchen with marble countertops. Through pocketing doors, an interior courtyard adds a fountain.
Upstairs, the master suite is washed in shades of gray. One of three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it expands to a private deck.
Mark Kitching of Compass holds the listing.
Since leaving Myspace, where he served as the chief technology officer until 2009, Whitcomb has ventured into mobile gaming, co-founding Los Angeles-based company Jam City in 2010. He is also a co-founder of the start-up incubator I/o Ventures.
Records show he bought the home in 2006 for $2.45 million.