Adam Carolla nabs a contemporary home in La Cañada Flintridge

Adam Carolla is swapping styles in La Cañada Flintridge. A few months after listing his Midcentury spread for sale, the comedian has paid $7.327 million for a contemporary-style house in the area.
Designed by architect Vaughan Trammell and built in 2013, the house sits at the end of a leafy cul-de-sac. Clean lines, offset roof lines and clerestory windows create visual interest from the street. Inside, stone walls and hardwood floors fill some 7,300 square feet of living space.
At the heart of the home, a built-in fireplace warms the indoor-outdoor great room. Picture windows brighten the sky-lit dining room under vaulted ceilings. Other highlights include a step-down living room, a center-island kitchen, a movie theater, a gym and a wine cellar.
A dumbwaiter serves all three floors, which hold five bedrooms and six bathrooms among them.
Set atop the home, the master suite opens to a private deck. It overlooks the nearly one-acre grounds complete with an infinity-edge pool and spa, two fire pits, a grill and a viewing deck.
Carolla’s real estate history spans the county. In the last four years, he’s sold homes in Malibu, La Cañada Flintridge and the Hollywood Hills.
In addition to his popular podcast, “The Adam Carolla Show,” the 54-year-old has appeared on “The Man Show” and “Catch a Contractor.” From 1995 to 2006, he co-hosted the syndicated radio show “Loveline.”
Scott James of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Kathy Seuylemezian, also with Coldwell Banker, represented Carolla.
It first hit the market in August for $7.5 million, records show. Before that, it traded hands three years ago for $5.7 million.