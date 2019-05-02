Glam rocker Adam Lambert puts Hollywood Hills home back up for sale

Adam Lambert of “American Idol” fame is gearing up for a comeback tour above the Sunset Strip. The singer’s contemporary home of five years has returned to market at $3.595 million, down from $3.995 million two years ago.
Tucked behind walls and gates, the contemporary-style house features about 3,800 square feet of polished living space, a climate-controlled wine wall and a home theater. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open to an entertainer’s backyard with reflecting pools, a spa and a covered patio.
A broad island anchors the kitchen, which is outfitted with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. With the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and a marble-clad bath, the home has a total of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
The house, built in 1947 and recently renovated and expanded, sits on a lot of more than 9,200 square feet. Views from the property take in the canyon and city lights.
Lambert has kept busy touring with the rock band Queen as part of the Queen + Adam Lambert ensemble. The 37-year-old singer gained fame as a runner-up on the music competition show “American Idol” in 2009. He has released three studio albums to date, most recently “The Original High” in 2015.
He bought the place through a trust in 2014 for $2.995 million, records show.
Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass are the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service.