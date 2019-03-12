Alex Rodriguez drops price of Hollywood Hills architectural by 20%

Alex Rodriguez is getting restless in the Hollywood Hills. After finding no takers at $6.5 million, the baseball star has lowered the price of his architectural estate to $5.25 million.
The chop arrives a month after Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who were recently engaged, shelled out $6.6 million for Jeremy Piven’s beach house in Malibu, which they plan to renovate.
Sleek in style, the Midcentury home has drawn the eye of a few different A-listers over the years. Records show Rodriguez bought the home from actress Meryl Streep five years ago for $4.8 million.
The Architectural Products magazine research program commissioned the home in 1954 as an experiment in materials and design. Known as the Honnold & Rex Research House, it underwent a redesign by architectural conservator Xorin Balbes roughly a decade ago and now holds four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,700 square feet.
Clean lines, open spaces and walls of glass keep the house in touch with its Midcentury roots, but modern touch-ups give the space a unique identity. Horizontal louvers wrap around a façade of concrete and wood, and inside, a block-wall fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the living room.
Other highlights include a chef’s kitchen with a wine cooler and a formal dining room with a mural. Upstairs, hardwood lines the master suite, which peers into the two-story living room through a wall of glass.
Picture windows take in canyon and city light views throughout the interior. Outside, there’s a patio with a swimming pool and spa.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.
Rodriguez, 43, was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. His scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards, as well as a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009.