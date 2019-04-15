‘Ghostbusters’ actress Annie Potts catches a buyer in Sherman Oaks

It’s nothing strange in this neighborhood: A Sherman Oaks house linked to “Young Sheldon” actress Annie Potts through a trust has sold for $1.84 million.
Wood-beam ceilings, clerestory windows and walls of glass are among the architectural details of the 2,194-square-foot midcentury modern home, which was built in 1955.
A roomy living room with a white-painted stone fireplace, a den with a fireplace, a dining area, a streamlined kitchen with a breakfast nook, three bedrooms and two bathrooms make up the floorplan.
Sliding glass doors open to the patio and a saltwater swimming pool. There are mountain views.
Potts, 66, has television and film credits that include "Designing Women" (1986-93), the "Ghostbusters” films, and the "Toy Story" franchise, in which she voices the role of Bo Peep.
The property previously changed hands in 2017 for $1.61 million, public records show.
Imraan Ali of Compass was the listing agent. Justin Mandile of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.